Rio names new Dean of the College of Professional and Technical Studies

RIO GRANDE – The University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College has named Dr. Stephanie Wells-Mullins as the Dean of the College of Professional and Technical Studies. Dr. Wells-Mullins will take over as dean after Dr. Donna Mitchell announces her retirement after forty-years of service at Rio.

“Dr. Wells-Mullins is a terrific addition to the Rio Academic Affairs leadership team, and I am proud to have her join us as the new Dean” said Dr. Kellie Bean, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost. She continued, “Dr. Wells-Mullins’ brings strong leadership, excitement, and fresh energy to this important position.”

Dr. Wells-Mullins previously served as the Director of the Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) Program and Co-Director of the Honors Program at Rio. During her tenure as director, the DMS program was ranked in the top 10 best Ultrasound Technician Programs in Ohio.

“I am very excited to start my new role as the Dean of the College of Professional and Technical Studies. Fall of 1992 I stepped onto this campus as a freshman and here I am 30 years later starting my 17th year of employment at URG” Dr. Wells-Mullins stated. She continued, “Rio has been my second home for almost half of my life and I am honored to be entrusted with this great responsibility in academic leadership. I am looking forward to the new academic year and all of the great things happening at Rio.”