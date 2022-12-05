Posted on by

Grand Jury returns 23 indictments


Staff report

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

STEVEN A. SMITH, 35

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

JOEY A. ISON, 43

Latham, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

ANDREW K. COFFEY, 34

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

JOHN WILLIAM SMITH, III, 39

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts Rape

MICHAEL LELAND NETHERS, 61

Philo, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Rape

Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles

JOSHUA D. PHIPPS, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Endangering Children

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

SHAWN M. CRABTREE, 39

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

CARLESS B. CUMMINGS, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Aggravated Menacing

Domestic Violence

CARL RAY PRUITT, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

DOUGLAS J. HORSLEY, 52

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Menacing

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

Ethnic Intimidation

KELLY M. WORKMAN, 36

South Shore, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

CLAYTON NELSON, 20

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Resisting Arrest

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

SAMANTHA BARFIELD, 22

Peebles, Ohio, was indicted on:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

TIFFANY RAY LANSING, 24

Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

KRISTY MAE CARTER, 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

WILLIAM SCOTT CARR, 48

Ironton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

DAVID BECK, 48

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Aggravated Menacing

4 Counts Domestic Violence

JONATHAN W. BEVINS, 29

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

JASON S. MIREE, 37

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JAMIE HOWARD, 36

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Disorderly Conduct

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

CALEB W. ANDERSON, 20

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

ANGEL M. LUCAS, 41

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Cocaine

