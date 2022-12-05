Grand Jury returns 23 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
STEVEN A. SMITH, 35
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
JOEY A. ISON, 43
Latham, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
ANDREW K. COFFEY, 34
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
JOHN WILLIAM SMITH, III, 39
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
3 Counts Rape
MICHAEL LELAND NETHERS, 61
Philo, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Rape
Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles
JOSHUA D. PHIPPS, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Endangering Children
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
SHAWN M. CRABTREE, 39
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
CARLESS B. CUMMINGS, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Felonious Assault
Aggravated Menacing
Domestic Violence
CARL RAY PRUITT, 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
DOUGLAS J. HORSLEY, 52
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Menacing
Obstructing Official Business
Resisting Arrest
Ethnic Intimidation
KELLY M. WORKMAN, 36
South Shore, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
CLAYTON NELSON, 20
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Resisting Arrest
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Carrying a Concealed Weapon
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
SAMANTHA BARFIELD, 22
Peebles, Ohio, was indicted on:
Carrying a Concealed Weapon
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
TIFFANY RAY LANSING, 24
Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
KRISTY MAE CARTER, 34
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
WILLIAM SCOTT CARR, 48
Ironton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
DAVID BECK, 48
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Aggravated Menacing
4 Counts Domestic Violence
JONATHAN W. BEVINS, 29
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
JASON S. MIREE, 37
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JAMIE HOWARD, 36
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Disorderly Conduct
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
CALEB W. ANDERSON, 20
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
ANGEL M. LUCAS, 41
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Cocaine