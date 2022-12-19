Ohio University launches awards program for Fall 2023

IRONTON– Ohio University is launching a new set of renewable scholarships and awards to recognize outstanding achievement within the regional communities for first-year, full-time degree-seeking fall 2023 students at one of OHIO’s five regional campuses.

Application fees for regional campus locations will be waived through January 2023.

“Ohio University is committed to ensuring that every student in our region who can benefit from an Ohio University degree will be able to pursue academic opportunity through our campuses,” Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said. “This new scholarship program rewards students who are ready to take advantage of OHIO’s opportunities and who take action on their future by applying for admission and aid. We are pleased to recognize exemplary achievement in high school through new investments in additional scholarships on our regional campuses.”

The OHIO Regional Advantage Awards program begins with the OHIO Regional Action Award, a renewable $500 award to encourage students to apply immediately for admission and aid for fall 2023. The award is automatically available to students with a minimum 2.5 high school GPA who apply and whose Free Application for Federal Student Aid results are received by January 15.

Stacking on top of the OHIO Regional Action Award is the featured OHIO Regional Advantage Scholarship. This renewable merit-based scholarship offers award amounts ranging up to $2,500 annually for students with a minimum high school GPA of 3.0. Recipients of the Regional Advantage scholarship who have earned a minimum 4.0 high school GPA will be invited to participate in an essay competition for the OHIO Regional Distinction Award, a renewable scholarship that covers the full cost of tuition and mandatory fees to attend a regional campus for fall 2023.

OHIO also continues to invest in students through the OHIO Regional Promise Award for fall 2023, an automatic four-year renewable scholarship program that covers up to the full cost of regional campus tuition and mandatory fees for full-time, Pell-eligible students with a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

“These regional awards programs expand opportunity for more students to pursue an Ohio University education close to home,” said Vice Provost for Regional Higher Education and Partnerships Lewatis McNeal. “We want to ensure that all families in our region know that an OHIO education is within their reach.”

Ohio University, already among the best values in the state for higher education, provides high-quality education in Athens and at the Chillicothe, Eastern, Lancaster, Southern and Zanesville campuses, as well as centers in Dublin and Cleveland. The university, which recently achieved Carnegie R1 (very high research activity) Classification, offers associate to doctoral degrees across more than 250 programs.

For priority consideration for the OHIO Regional Advantage Awards for fall 2023, students must apply to one of the regional campuses and submit their transcript by January 15, 2023. For more information, visit ohio.edu/regional-advantage.