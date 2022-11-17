Shawnee State University to host Day of Giving on Nov. 29

PORTSMOUTH – Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) will host its sixth annual Day of Giving on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as part of Giving Tuesday. The 24-hour fundraiser will raise funds for The Shawnee Fund – the foundation’s unrestricted fund that supports scholarships, grants, research, academic and student programming, and much more. This year’s fundraiser strives to raise $35,000 through the campaign.

Since 2017, SSUDF has participated in Day of Giving to support The Shawnee Fund. In the past five years nearly 500 donors have given to the campaign totaling over $116,000 in support from alumni, faculty, staff, students, and community members.

Donors who participate in this year’s Day of Giving with a gift of $100 or more will receive the 2022 SSU ornament. The fourth in a series highlighting campus buildings, this year’s ornament will feature the Clark Memorial Library.

To learn more about Shawnee State University’s Day of Giving, visit www.givetossu.com/dayofgiving.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_Day-of-Giving-2022.jpg