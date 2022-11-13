Legion hosts Veterans Day gathering

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting of World War 1 officially came to an end. Originally formed as Armistice day, Veterans Day was created as a way to honor and remember our country’s veterans. While similar to Memorial Day when we remember our fallen troops, Veterans Day is intended for the remembrance and appreciation of all veterans, both living and deceased.

With over 1.3 million current active duty service members, the US military has undoubtedly employed many of our loved ones throughout history, instilling in them a permanent bond that is carried between all service members, past and present.

The American Legion Post 23 held a celebration Friday in honor of those who gave all to serve their county. The event was held at the James Dickey Post on Court street. Many members of the community and veterans gathered in solidarity to hear speaker Jerry Howe share his thoughts on the matter.

“We are here to pay respect to all the veterans and all the veterans that have passed,” said Howe.

Howe spoke on the crisis of military suicides, stating that approximately 22 service members take their own lives daily. He urges veterans to band together, and join the American Legion or the VFW. Howe says it is crucial to build friendships and bonds between veterans, and that they are never alone in the issues they may be facing.

“We need to come together as a family and as a community,” he said. “We can do more, and we can do better.”

Musical entertainment was provided by the Portsmouth West High School Band and Choir, playing patriotic songs for the event.

As the day went on, American Legion Post 23 made a very generous donation of $2,000 to the Portsmouth West Band and Choir.

Post 23 Honor Gaurd was in attendance to perform a 21-gun salute, as well as the playing of Taps.

Whether active duty, a veteran, or even a civilian, Veterans Day provides an opportunity to celebrate and remember the lives of veterans that gave countless hours to this country.

Veterans honoring their fellow servicemen https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_Vet_1.jpeg Veterans honoring their fellow servicemen