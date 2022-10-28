City releases annual leaf removal schedule

The Portsmouth Public Service Department will be starting its annual leaf pickup on November

1ST, 2022. The entire City will be covered twice in six weeks according to the following

schedule. There are some changes, so please read the schedule.

Citizens are asked to rake their leaves in the street next to the curb at least one day ahead

of the schedule. Please rake leaves separately from brush or other objects, if you have bagged

leaves place them where you place your garbage, but separate from the garbage.

Residents are asked to move their cars on the day of their scheduled leaf pickup. Especially,

if your street is narrow (EXAMPLE: 1100 BLK & 1200 BLK 22nd Street). Leaves that are under

cars WILL NOT be picked up until the next scheduled day.

If you are using a landscaping company to collect your leaves or hire someone to rake them,

then they are responsible for removing the leaves from your property.

Thank you for your cooperation in this endeavor. The dates are tentative, because we may be

delayed by the weather, quantity of leaves, or equipment failure. The Leaf Schedule is as

follows:

Nov. 1 & Nov. 23 – Day 1 – The area from the west side of Offnere Street west to the City

Limits, and the south side of 11th Street to and including Front Streets.

Nov. 2 & Nov. 28 – Day 2 – The area from the east side of Offnere Street east to the City

Limits and south side of 11th Street to river.

Nov. 3 & Nov. 29 – Day 3 – The area from the west side of Offnere Street west to and including

Chillicothe Street, and from the north side of 11th Street to the south side of Kinney’s Lane.

Nov. 4 & Nov. 30 – Day 4 – The area from the east side of Offnere Street east to the west side

of Hutchins and from the north side of 11th Street north to the south side of 17th Street.

Nov. 7 & Dec. 1 – Day 5 – The area from the east side of Hutchins to Spring Street and from the

north side of 11th Street to the south side of 17th Street.

Nov. 8 & Dec. 2 – Day 6 – The area from Baird Ave. east to High Street, and from the north side

of 17th Street to the south side of Kinney’s Lane.

Nov. 9 & Dec. 5 – Day 7 – The area from Stockham Lane east to the west side of Grandview, and

from the north side of Kinney’s Lane to the south side of 25th Street.

Nov. 10 & Dec. 6 – Day 8 – The area from the east side of Grandview east to Thomas Ave., and

from the north side of Kinney’s Lane. to the south side of Dorman Drive including Shawnee Road

between 25th Street and Dorman Drive.

Nov. 14 & Dec. 7 – Day 9 – The area from Argonne Rd. east to Sunrise including Oakland

Crescent, and from the north side of Kinney’s Lane north to 24th Street including Clare and

George Streets on the west side of Scioto Trail.

Nov. 15 & Dec. 8 – Day 10 – The area from Scioto Trail including 29th & 30th Streets east to

the west side of Sunrise Ave., and north from 24th Street to the City Limits.

Nov. 16 & Dec. 9 – Day 11 – The area from the east side of Sunrise Ave. east to and including

Sherman Rd. and from 24th Street north to the City Limits.

Nov. 17 & Dec. 12 – Day 12 – The area including Sheridan Road and Orchard Drive.

Nov. 18 & Dec. 13 – Day 13 – The area including North Hill Road and Indian Hills.

Nov. 21 & Dec. 14 – Day 14 – The area from Willow Way east and from Dorman Drive north to the

City Limits.

Nov. 22 & Dec. 15 – Day 15 – The area of Thomas Ave. and Mabert Rd. to Sciotoville.