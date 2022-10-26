Falloween Carnival returns on Oct. 27

PORTSMOUTH – After a three-year absence, the Scioto County Developmental Disabilities Falloween Carnival returns this year on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Vern Riffe School in Portsmouth. Activities such as inflatables, games, concessions and more will be offered inside the school and on the back parking lot.

“We’re going to have a play area outside for the little ones, and some sensory games in addition to the typical activities that we’ve had in the past,” said SCDD Outreach Coordinator Theresa Rowland. “The cake-walk is always huge. It is basically musical chairs, except you walk, and when the music stops the winner gets a sweet treat of some type.”

There will be music on the parking lot, face painting, and a haunted hallway. One of Rowland’s favorite events of the carnival is the costume contest, and she teased that some the DD staff will also dress up in special surprise costumes that you’ll just have to see for yourself.

“We started this in 2012, and it’s always been open to the community,” she said. “All of the families and their kids in the county are invited to join us,” she said. “We’ll have hot cider and cocoa. To me, it feels reminiscent of the fall carnivals that I went to as a child.”

The carnival is open from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 27. Handicapped parking will be reserved for the front parking lot, and general parking will be located in the Mabert Road parking lot across from the school.

Admission to the carnival is just 50 cents, or free with the donation of a non-perishable food item which the DD will donate to a local food pantry. Inside the carnival, tickets cost 25 cents each (or five for $1.00) and can be used for all of the games, food, and activities.

For more information about the programs and services at the Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, call 740-353-0636 or visit online at www.sciotodd.org, and like and follow them on Facebook.

