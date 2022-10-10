Scioto Gives coming Oct 20

Scioto Gives is coming to Portsmouth on October 20th for a marathon day of charity donations to local non-profit organizations (NPO). Scioto Gives is an annual charity event run by the Scioto Foundation. They have been providing aid to local 501(C)3 nonprofits throughout the area. Thursday, October 20th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. marks years 10th anniversary. For every dollar donated to a non-profit, the Scioto Foundation will match a given percentage. Last year, Scioto Gives matched 43 cents for every dollar received. This year brings not only more NPOs, but more funds to be matched by the Scioto Foundation.

Donations come from members of the community as well as local businesses. If one wishes to donate to an institution of their choice, they may bring a check to 303 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth. Alternatively, one may visit www.sciotogives.org to provide aid via credit or debit card. A search page is provided for ease of access, as well as explaining additional details regarding the organizations participating.

This year, 46 local establishments will be attending Scioto Gives. This breaks the previous year’s number of 40. With an increase of nonprofits taking part, the Scioto Foundation raised their matching amount from $50,00 to $55,000 to accommodate the year’s influx of NPOs.

Between now and the 20th, The Portsmouth Daily Times will run articles showcasing the local nonprofit organizations that are accepting donations, as well as a summary of information about them. In no particular order, the organizations are as follows.

Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail Established in 2007, the Scioto Scenic Heritage Trail spans 84 miles through thick Appalachian wilderness. Their mission is to preserve and promote Scioto County history The route showcases a variety of points of interest along the way. With a route so rich in history, it’s hard to not be fascinated. Points of interest along the route include remnants of the Ohio Erie canal, history regarding Native Americans, beautiful views of southern Ohio, and much more. The route starts at the Welcome Center in downtown Portsmouth and continues on a journey with over 40 landmarks along the way. The group will use their endowment to make driving maps, informational signs at sites, and find sites in the county.

Friends of Scioto County Welcome Center

Run by the Community Action Organization, the Welcome Center is a crucial part of Portsmouth. With community spaces such as a meeting room, banquet hall, and public restroom facilities, it’s a stop for many. The Welcome Center provides information to travelers regarding points of interest in Scioto County.

Portsmouth Murals, inc.

At nearly 20 feet high, and over 2000 feet long, it’s no doubt that the Floodwall Murals are one of the largest attractions in Portsmouth. The murals began in 1993, and are an ongoing project for Portsmouth. Robert Dafford, an artist from Louisiana, continues to maintain the murals and keep their color in pristine condition. To this day, work continues as Dafford aims to complete another mural. More than 55 murals stand to pay tribute to over 200 years of Portsmouth’s history. The endowment will go to the preservation and maintenance of these works of art.

South Central Ohio Educational Service Center’s Gifted Program (SCOESC)

The mission of the SCOESC’s gifted program is to provide opportunities to gifted students in southern Ohio to take part in challenging academic and artistic programs that individual schools may not be able to offer. Programs such as Quiz bowl, Mock Trial, Music, Visual arts, scholarships, and many others are available. Students do not have to be necessarily considered gifted to participate at SCOESC.

Portsmouth Area Beautification Society

The Portsmouth Area Beautification Society’s goal is to improve the local living environment through beautification. The group of volunteers are responsible for maintaining Tracy Park for concerts, gatherings, festivals, and more.

American Red Cross, Tri-State Chapter

Founded in 1881, the American Red Cross serves communities all across the United States. Scioto County is a part of the Central Appalachian Region. The Red Cross Serves members of the community with disaster services, blood donation, CPR training, first aid training, swimming courses, home fire safety, and so much more.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri State

Habitat for Humanity provides affordable housing to those unable to obtain conventional housing loans. The tristate chapter has been able to help over 150 families in need of homes. The group helps to place people in homes and continue to build houses in local communities with the help of volunteers. In most cases, families pay a down payment and work between 250 and 450 hours on their home or another involved in the program. Because Habitat houses are built on donated land, mortgage payments are kept affordable. The group offers a variety of programs to individuals in the area such as, new home construction, Owner-occupied home repair projects, handicap ramp construction, Veterans Housing Initiative, and the Veteran Repair Corps

GoodwIll Industries of Southern Ohio, inc. Goodwill is a donation based business designed to employ and aid people with disabilities. The nonprofit’s mission statement is to improve the quality of life for people who are disabled or disadvantaged by promoting self-sufficiency through our training and employment programs.