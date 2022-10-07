Portsmouth Documentary wins OLHA Award

PORTSMOUTH – Last week, the Ohio Local History Alliance (OLHA) awarded Peerless City Productions and Scioto Literary the History Outreach Award for Media and Publications. The award recognizes the ‘Peerless City – Portsmouth, Ohio’ documentary film which explores the history of Portsmouth through its use of city slogans.

The slogan ‘Peerless City’ began being used in the early 1900s. By the 1960s, the City would attempt to rebrand itself with the slogan ‘Where Southern Hospitality Begins’. Today, the City uses the new slogan of ‘Comeback City’. The 77-minute film tells the story of the city’s rise, decline, and modern day through the usage of those slogans over the last 100 plus years.

“It is such an honor to be recognized for the contribution that Peerless City makes to local history – not just in Portsmouth, but as a catalyst for others who might watch the film and be inspired to figure out just what their city’s slogans mean,” said Filmmaker and Scioto Literary Founder Amanda Page. “I’m grateful for the Ohio Local History Alliance and their support for the project.”

Andrew Lee Feight, Ph.D. nominated the film for the award with OHLA. Feight runs the SSU Center for Public History and allowed Page to use numerous images from the center’s historic newspaper collection for the film.

“It’s important to get state recognition for work that is being done locally in Portsmouth, and the Center for Public History is proud to contribute to the success of the film,” said Feight.

Maureen Cadogan, who is a volunteer black history and multicultural educator in the Portsmouth School system, provided a plethora of collectible memorabilia for the inclusion of the film along with essential commentary.

“It’s always a pleasure to share an opportunity with the youth so they can have a glimpse into Portsmouth’s past,” said Cadogan. “One of my favorite quotes is ‘those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it.”

Earlier this week, Page announced that the film won yet another award – an official selection at the Care Awards in Parkersburg, West Virginia. For more information about the film and future screenings, visit peerlesscity.com.

