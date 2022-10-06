Scioto Lights it Pink

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s something that Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) takes very personally. Cancer has affected countless members of this community and the local hospital wants to show their support.

SOMC held their 3rd Annual Light it Pink Lantern Launch on Tuesday, October 4th at Hill View Retirement Center near the main campus of the hospital. The event is dedicated to individuals who are experiencing, experienced, or otherwise affected by breast cancer.

Costumed characters dressed in pink were there for the kids. SOMC was selling t-shirts and sweatshirts, as well as baked goods amongst others. T-shirt sales have been successful in the past years, often selling out in just a few days. Gift bags and glow sticks filled the hands of many during the event. Information booths were present to provide information regarding breast cancer screenings and treatment.

At 7:30 p.m., Dr. Vincent Scarpinato, breast surgeon with SOMC, greeted the crowd. The speakers for the evening were Amy Collier and Deborah Blevins, who told their powerful and inspiring stories of survival. Shortly after, the group was led in a brief prayer. Those who were to launch walked towards the bank and began setting the lanterns off.

As soft music began playing, and the sun began sinking behind the hills, the lanterns were invited into the pond to sway softly in the evening’s cool breeze. People surrounded the pond’s bank as a somber feeling filled the air. Heavy emotion overcame the hillside nearly immediately, and many clung to their family as the lanterns’ pink glow dimly lit the surrounding water.

Each pink light floating in the pond represented a person that lost their fight with cancer, is currently fighting, or is otherwise affected. The lanterns are decorated and customized before the event to honor their loved ones. The lanterns wore names, dates, positive messages and pink ribbons.

Wendi Waugh, director of SOMC cancer services and ambulatory infusion, and participant in the lantern launch, spoke her praises of the event. She is one of many who help make these events possible.

“I’m a breast cancer survivor,” says Waugh. “I launched one lantern for myself and five for family members that have passed. That’d be my dad, my grandmother, my aunt, my grandmother on the other side, and my grandfather.”

The funds raised at the event go to the SOMC Cancer Compassion Fund, providing aid to all active patients with the cancer center that may consist of wigs, transportation, medication co-pays, and spiritual dietary and physical wellness.

The Pink Out, another large portion of Light it Pink, is scheduled for October 7th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the SOMC Friends Center parking lot. Food trucks and merchandise will be available to the public. Visitors are encouraged to wear pink to this event, and all benefits will go to the Compassion Fund.

“Cancer has been such a nemesis in my family and I feel very privileged to be able to be a part of events last night in which we can see survivorship at its finest and when the community come together to not only support but really look for a cure,” Waugh said. “It’s super inspiring to me.”

Lanterns being launched at Hill View Retirement Center https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Light.jpg Lanterns being launched at Hill View Retirement Center

Zach Felty

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved