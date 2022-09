There will be Celebration of Life for retired Scioto County Judge David E. Spears next Thursday, Sep 29th at the Scioto County Courthouse Rotunda. The service will begin at 5pm with brief remarks from those that knew and worked with him. Friends and former colleagues are encouraged to attend! And no flowers please, for those that wish to express sympathy, please consider a contribution in his name to the Southern Ohio Shelter on Domestic Violence, 2315 Grant St., Portsmouth, OH, 45662.