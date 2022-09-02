Stand-Down to End Homelessness to be held Friday, September 9

The Scioto County Homelessness Continuum of Care (COC), has announced that its third Stand-Down to End Homelessness will be held on Friday, September 9th , 2022 in Tracy Park from 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. A dozen local agencies that regularly work to end homelessness in Scioto County will pool resources and efforts with each other and with numerous volunteers to provide a concentrated effort to reach out to and serve homeless persons, especially homeless veterans.

The original “Stand Down” was practiced during the Vietnam War and consisted of a safe area created for the combat weary soldier to get away from an active war zone to a secure area where one could take care of personal hygiene , obtain clean uniforms, enjoy warm meals, receive medical care, mail and receive letters, and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow soldiers.

The “Stand Down” concept in 21st century America is now generally practiced as a large outdoor event presented in a public place that would encourage the attendance of any local homeless individual, but especially those with past military service. Scioto County held its first-ever “Stand Down” in April 2018 and it was very successful in bringing medical, social, and housing services (to name a few) to the homeless and those in need.

The Scioto County Community Action Organization, Compass Point Housing, the Scioto County Homeless Shelter, Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority, the Salvation Army, and the Chillicothe Veteran’s Administration facility are a few of the agencies that will be at Tracy Park on this coming Friday. Donations of water, energy bars, personal care items, peanut butter and other items helpful to a person (possibly a veteran) are welcome for short term assistance, as longer term solutions to individual homelessness are sought. Those who want to donate items or want more information can contact Mark J. Cardosi at Southeastern Ohio Legal Services in Portsmouth at 740-354-7563 or [email protected] .