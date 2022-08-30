Rotary fish fry to unveil new truck

A major River Days tradition continues, as Rotarians all prepare to unveil a freshly painted truck for the annual Fish Fry.

The fry is the largest fundraiser the local Rotary hosts, which brings in thousands of dollars for their efforts across the entire community.

Since 1962, the fry has been a staple, only ever going undone in 2020, thanks for the pandemic. Hundreds of people across Portsmouth and surrounding areas gather around the Roy Rogers Esplanade to raise funding for a good cause around some of the best fish all year.

One new feature will be a freshly painted truck that was managed by Portsmouth Street Art Project’s founder, Ronnie Williams.

“I believe in supporting both local artists and art communities as a whole. So, when the Rotary club came to me asking for art, I was delighted and happily accepted,” Williams explained “I was impressed and appreciative when I learned of all their efforts they put into their communities, locally and globally, as I strive to do with art. I will always have the utmost respect for others who genuinely care for their communities.”

Those making the event happen include the Rotarians, members of Hopesource, Scioto County Career and Technical Center culinary arts students, and Shawnee State University’s Rotaract Club and Greek Community.

Proceeds from the event will go towards local charities and schools.

“It is very important, as it is one of two events that we do to raise the most of our money,” Rotary Fish Fry Chairman Stan Jennings said, who claimed giving back is a big part of what they do. “Giving back is the mission. The whole point behind all of the service organizations that we are part of is to give back to the community. It is the reason we are in business. Rotarians see a need in doing what we do and it is a labor of love to be involved.”

The Fish Fry is a tradition amongst these Rotarians.

“This is what we look forward to this time of the year. We always consider this being the kick off to River Days,” Jennings said.

The menu will consist of fried ocean filet sandwiches, crisp French fries, creamy coleslaw, and a choice of drink for $10. Take-out orders are also accepted.

The fish fry will be September 2, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade. You can get tickets from Rotarians prior to the event or at the fry itself.

“We would like for everybody to come out and enjoy and, at the same time, know their contribution is giving back to the community as much as the contribution of the Rotarians,” Jennings said. “It is providing a service to the community.”

Joseph Pratt|PDT

