It’s time to get your church ready for Serve Day 2022! Saved people serve people, and the Serve Day Committee is excited to announce that Serve Day 2022 will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Serve Day is a day when Christians make it a point to get outside their church buildings and adopt projects to serve their communities..This is a national event that our community has participated in for more than six years. Normally Serve Day is held in July, but the committee voted to change to the fall this year to avoid the blistering heat of the summer months.

Serve day projects range from helping with local civic improvements like painting playgrounds, to hosting fun events for children and seniors, to holding rummage sales to benefit local charitable organizations. You can serve in your community and help show the love of Christ through cheerful service!

Get your church involved today by going to servedayportsmouth.com and signing up!

Pierce Kreischer connects for a grand slam during a game of water baseball Saturday at a previous South Webster Serve Day. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Serve-1.jpg Pierce Kreischer connects for a grand slam during a game of water baseball Saturday at a previous South Webster Serve Day. Ed Litteral|PDT file photo Members of the Portsmouth community participate in a previous Serve Day at Greenlawn Cemetery. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Serve-Day-2021.jpg Members of the Portsmouth community participate in a previous Serve Day at Greenlawn Cemetery. Jacob Smith|PDT file photo