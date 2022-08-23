Cosmetology salon seeking wig donations for cancer patients

ASHLAND, Ky. – As the fall semester begins, the Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking donations of wigs to support its Stepping Stones program.

Through Stepping Stones, the salon accepts wig donations for local cancer patients. These wigs are washed and styled by ACTC cosmetology students and given to the patient free of charge.

“Our Stepping Stones program is important to our community because it gives access to something that is so precious to people, their hair,” says Mourine Smith, cosmetology program coordinator. “Most cancer patients struggle with the loss of their hair and having this program gives them the opportunity to feel somewhat better about themselves at no cost.”

The program was launched in 2002 by former cosmetology program coordinator Patti Banfield.

Wigs can be dropped off at the salon, located on the College Drive Campus at the corner of Oakview Road and Ramey Street.

Monetary donations can be given by contacting ACTC’s Foundation at [email protected] Gift-in-kind tax forms are also available through the Foundation office.

A cosmetology student styles a wig for the Stepping Stones program. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Cosmetology-students-Stepping-Stones.jpg A cosmetology student styles a wig for the Stepping Stones program.

Staff report

Contact Megan Smedley, (606) 326-2134, [email protected] for more information. Ashland Community and Technical College is strengthening our communities by providing certificate, diploma, and associate degree programs that prepare students for employees for employment or transfer to baccalaureate programs as well as enhance job skills through workforce training. As a member of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, our colleges are united in their commitment to making life better for our students, communities and the citizens of Kentucky.

Contact Megan Smedley, (606) 326-2134, [email protected] for more information.

Ashland Community and Technical College is strengthening our communities by providing certificate, diploma, and associate degree programs that prepare students for employees for employment or transfer to baccalaureate programs as well as enhance job skills through workforce training. As a member of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, our colleges are united in their commitment to making life better for our students, communities and the citizens of Kentucky.