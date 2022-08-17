Grand jury returns 21 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 12, 2022 and returned 21 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Dennis Jones, 51

Huntington, WV, was indicted on:

Failure to appear

Billy Hodge, 29

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Kenny Picklesimer, 54

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mark Williams, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand theft of a Motor Vehicle

Domestic Violence

Kidnapping

Abduction

Domestic Violence

Glenda Murphy, 28

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Samantha Dawn Estep, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possession Drug Abuse Instruments

Walter Shultz, 48

Georgetown, Ohio, was indicted on:

Vandalism

Breaking and Entering

Obstructing Official Business

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Perry Steele, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Involuntary Manslaughter

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Don Hamilton, 59

West Salem, Ohio, was indicted on:

Counterfeiting

Possessing Criminal Tolls

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Christopher Stiltner, 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Jonathan Holsinger, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Domestic Violence

Clarence Clay Gillenwater, 50

Beaver, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Maxwell McGuire, 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Counterfeiting

Caleb Reel, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Eric Stiltner, 43

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Criminal Trespass

Intimidation

Retaliation

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

Resisting Arrest

David Darby, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Angelia Wilder, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Zachary Welsh, 21

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Arson

Larry Berry, II, 39

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (2 counts)

Chad Crabtree, 32

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability