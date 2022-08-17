Grand jury returns 21 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 12, 2022 and returned 21 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
Dennis Jones, 51
Huntington, WV, was indicted on:
Failure to appear
Billy Hodge, 29
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Kenny Picklesimer, 54
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Mark Williams, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand theft of a Motor Vehicle
Domestic Violence
Kidnapping
Abduction
Domestic Violence
Glenda Murphy, 28
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Petty Theft
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Samantha Dawn Estep, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Possession Drug Abuse Instruments
Walter Shultz, 48
Georgetown, Ohio, was indicted on:
Vandalism
Breaking and Entering
Obstructing Official Business
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Perry Steele, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Involuntary Manslaughter
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Don Hamilton, 59
West Salem, Ohio, was indicted on:
Counterfeiting
Possessing Criminal Tolls
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Christopher Stiltner, 33
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Jonathan Holsinger, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Criminal Damaging or Endangering
Domestic Violence
Clarence Clay Gillenwater, 50
Beaver, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Maxwell McGuire, 33
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Counterfeiting
Caleb Reel, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Eric Stiltner, 43
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Criminal Trespass
Intimidation
Retaliation
Obstructing Official Business
Resisting Arrest
Resisting Arrest
David Darby, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
Angelia Wilder, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
Zachary Welsh, 21
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Arson
Larry Berry, II, 39
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault (2 counts)
Chad Crabtree, 32
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons While Under Disability