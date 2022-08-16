Chamber seeking sponsors and golfers for the 25th Chamber Fall Classic

On Friday, September 16th, the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 25th Annual Chamber Fall Classic Golf Outing at the Elk’s Country Club.

The organization is currently asking for sponsorships and registrations on their website www.portsmouth.org

The format of the game is a 4-man scramble.

According to golftips.com, the style is often is used at large-scale golf events, such as charity, corporate or pro-am outings. A prime advantage of a scramble is it allows players of all abilities to contribute to the team’s success and helps speed play. Golfers who are new to the format can quickly learn the rules and terminology. The most common scramble format is for four players, but it can be used with fewer or more players.

The scramble is organized by tournament director Dawn Scott.

The cost is $80 per person or $320 a team. The event is September 16, with registration at 8 a.m. and a 9 a.m. shotgun at the Elks Country Club.

All golfers will be given a complete list of sponsors when they check in for the tournament. Hole sponsorships are requested by 8/25/22 in order to get the signs made. Your sign will be prominently displayed at the sponsored hole all day. If you have any questions, please call the Chamber office at (740) 353-7647.

The golf event is the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce’s main fundraiser of the year and go out of their way to make the event one that people are happy to return to year after year, according to Chamber Executive Director Lisa Carver.

“The Fall Classic is our major fundraiser of the year and we hope to make our 25th year the biggest yet,” Carver said. “Participants always leave with memories of the game and knowing they’ve supported their local chamber. It really is a great day to be out in the community.”

Carver said that the Chamber of Commerce currently works for about 500 members through networking opportunities, training events, educational avenues, advocating for volunteerism and more.

The group has existed for over a century, promoting discovery and development of relationships, broadening your field of knowledge and creating stronger connections for the community. Their largest programs include Leadership Portsmouth, Southern Ohio Safety Council, Free Small Business Counseling by the OSU Small Business Development Center, the Student Chamber program, and free monthly business coaching sessions.

Locals who played in last year’s tournament. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Chamber-2021.jpg Locals who played in last year’s tournament.