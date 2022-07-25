PORTSMOUTH — Nashville singer/songwriter Alecia Nugent will perform at Final Friday in Boneyfiddle July 29th along with Sasha Colette and the Magnolias.

The event, brought to you by the award winning nonprofit Boneyfiddle Project, is themed “Ladies Night” and features an

all female lead lineup. Final Friday in Boneyfiddle concerts are free to the public and take place at the Three Bridges Outdoor Concert venue located at 132-2nd St. in Portsmouth.

“We wanted to present powerful female lead singers with great backup bands” said Robert Black, president of the nonprofit.

The concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m.

“To those who haven’t been to a Final Friday concert we have food and beverages available and small coolers are permitted”, added Black.

Three Bridges is in the DORA zone and people are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Full details about the concerts and the Boneyfiddle Project can be found at theboneyfiddleproject.org.

Alecia Nugent, a singer/songwriter based in Nashville, is set to headline Ladies Night at Final Friday in Boneyfiddle.

Staff Report

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at [email protected]

