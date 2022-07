PORTSMOUTH — On 7-22-2022, officers were dispatched to a shooting incident in the 1600 blk of Mabert Rd. On arrival, officers found 42 yoa Carissa Blanton with a gun shot wound to her arm. She was transported to SOMC by Portsmouth Fire Department, where she was treated and released.

Officers have arrested 42 yoa Dontae Davon Owens of Columbus, Ohio for Felonious Assault. Further charges may be forthcoming from the Scioto County Grand Jury.