NBPD seeks tips from public in suspected park vandalism

NEW BOSTON—A suspected case of vandalism has the New Boston Police Department eager for the community’s help.

According to New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, the vandalism was discovered by an individual in James Warren Park at approximately 1:45 p.m. on May 22.

The glass backboard of one of the park’s publicly accessible basketball hoops was completely shattered, littering the surrounding area with shards.

It is not known at this time exactly when the vandalism occurred.

Chief Compton shared that the NBPD does not have a suspect, nor evidence such as security footage which could aid in identification. That is why they hope that anyone with any information will reach out.

According to Chief Compton, the damage sustained to the backboard is a likely case of vandalism rather than environmental factors or an accident due to the force which is necessary to shatter the glass.

Although Chief Compton stated that an accident can’t fully be ruled out, he is confident that the backboard “didn’t explode on its own,” and that the damage was likely caused by an object like a heavy rock or brick.

Parkgoers can be assured that although the affected basketball hoop requires repairs for the time being, the NBPD and the Village of New Boston are quickly handling matters.

“Cleanup has already been done, and they’ve already ordered replacement parts for it,” said Chief Compton.

Those looking to improve their jump shots in James Warren Park needn’t wait too long for a replacement, and they can still fully use the remaining undamaged rim, according to Chief Compton.

“There is still one rim up on one side that is just fine. The other one is busted out, but from what I know they’ve already contracted to have it replaced,” he explained.

Such suspected vandalism is troubling, given the community’s efforts to improve publicly accessible spaces in New Boston.

“It’s a nice park, and they put in top quality equipment,” Compton said.

The NBPD hopes that the community can come together to preserve these public spaces for those who use them most, especially as summer break approaches for local children.

“We are trying to upgrade all the parks here,” Chief Compton added. “Don’t tear the stuff up; everybody has to use it; we are trying to keep it up for the kids.”

Anyone with any information regarding the suspected vandalism in James Warren Park should contact the New Boston Police Department at (740) 456-4109. Those reporting tips can remain anonymous if they wish.

The New Boston Police Department’s Facebook page is temporarily out of service, but tips may also be messaged to the Village of New Boston’s Facebook page.

The vandalized basketball equipment was found in this condition on the afternoon of May 22. Due to the force necessary to break the glass, NBPD suspects that the shattered backboard was not an accident. Photo courtesy of the Village of New Boston Facebook page. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_NBVandal1.jpg The vandalized basketball equipment was found in this condition on the afternoon of May 22. Due to the force necessary to break the glass, NBPD suspects that the shattered backboard was not an accident. Photo courtesy of the Village of New Boston Facebook page.

By Kasie McCreary [email protected]

