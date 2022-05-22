Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State to dedicate 148th habitat homes on May 23

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will dedicate our 148th on Monday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be streamed via Facebook and can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/HFHTRISTATE.

The 148th house is located at 768 Bonser Avenue in Portsmouth, Ohio, and is the future home of Lisa Conkel and her children Hayden and Abigail.

Special thanks to Deemer’s Food Fair and Westside and Minford IGA stores for donating gift cards to the new Habitat homeowner and her family to help stock her pantry.

This home will be dedicated in memory of former Scioto County Habitat for Humanity’s construction manager and board member James Climer, who passed away in 2019.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State serves Scioto and Lawrence counties in Ohio, Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky and Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia