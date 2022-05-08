Jackson County Commissioners, JCEDP and local businesses honor Fluor-BWXT

JACKSON — The Jackson County Commissioners recognized Fluor-BWXT (FBP) for promoting industrial, economic, commercial and civic development for Jackson County over the past 10 years. The members, along with representatives of the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP) and area business leaders, presented a proclamation during their regular meeting in May.

“The impact that FBP has had in our area, with their commitment to economic development, has been an unprecedented investment,” said Sam Brady, president and CEO of JCEDP. “Their investment alone has grown businesses, provided jobs and has been a huge multiplier in the economy of our area.”

Part of FBP’s commitment is to be a strong corporate citizen by investing in the socio-economic health of the community. FBP has assisted with economic development in Jackson County by providing nearly $300k that created 309 full-time jobs and retained 1,427 jobs.

“One of our roles in executing the Portsmouth D&D mission is to invest in the socio-economic health of the community,” said FBP Site Project Director JD Dowell. “We are committed to being an active corporate leader to assist with economic growth.”

Jackson County Commissioner President, Jon Hensler presented the proclamation stating, “FBP has been a regional economic development leader and corporate citizen and leads by example through their dedication to their Community Commitment Plan. We look forward to a continued partnership.”

For more information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.

Fluor-BWXT Site Project Director JD Dowell, right, shows an aerial view of progress taking place at the plant site to those in attendance at the Jackson County Commissioner's meeting.