32 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on December 3 and returned 32 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

WILLIAM GREGORY BARRY, II, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

JAMES D. McQUITHY, 46, Quincy, Kentucky, Failure to Appear.

BILLIE R. STAPLETON, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

MARCUS KEE, 20, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Rape, Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Interference with Custody.

BRENT E. MUNN, 47, Minford, Ohio, Violating a Protection Order.

RAVEN DYER, 32, Portsmouth, Ohio, Escape.

STEVEN NUCKOLS, 37, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of Heroin, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and OVI.

CHRISTOPHER S. WILLIAMS, 43, Nelsonville, Ohio, 2 Counts Breaking and Entering.

AARON ANDREW McGUIRE, 36, Lucasville, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

JAMES P. WHITT, 45, Lucasville, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property.

DEVON TAYLOR STONE, 23, Lucasville, Ohio, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property.

BRITTANY R. BARNETT, 34, Tuppers Plains, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ALEX FRANKLIN STONE, 34, Lucasville, Ohio, Breaking and Entering, Criminal Trespass, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

SHANNON ELIZABETH WALBURN, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Petty Theft.

NICHOLAS J. FEAZELL, 26, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Petty Theft.

MICHELE R. WALBURN, 51, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Petty Theft.

MICHAEL D. BRANHAM, 18, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Failure to Comply with Opened Container or Beer or Liquor Laws, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws and 2 Counts OVI.

JOHN P. FYFFE, 60, South Webster, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

LARRY E. DORST, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

STEVEN E. HUNNICUTT, 44, Lucasville, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

ELLIS W. FETTY, 36, Lucasville, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Possession of Heroin, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

CASSANDRA NOEL PARKER, 29, Kitts Hill, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Possession of Heroin, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ELLIS WILLIAM FETTY, 36, Lucasville, Ohio, Obstructing Official Business, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer and Possession of Heroin.

JONATHON A. HARR, 29, Lucasville, Ohio, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

ANGELA RAY RAMEY, 49, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Disorderly Conduct and Possession of Heroin.

TYLER R. MADDEN, 28, Lucasville, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property and Tampering with Evidence.

DAVINA K. ARTHUR, 42, Lucasville, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

GRANT ASHLEY UNDERWOOD, 44, Quincy, Kentucky, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, 13 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs and 13 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

SHAWN JEROME KIMBLE, II, 20, Portsmouth, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, 13 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs and 13 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

TAMICA LISATH, 43, Portsmouth, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, 13 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs and 13 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.