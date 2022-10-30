Upcycling workshop to be held November 17

The FREE Tax Preparation and Financial Literacy Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County is offering an Upcycling Workshop the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center of Pike County located at 941 Market Street in Piketon.

This workshop is being offered at no cost. The workshop will explore how to reuse, revamp, and remake common everyday items into new gift ideas for the Holiday season. Projects will be made in class for participants to take home!

Registration is required for this workshop. For more information and to register for the workshop, contact Erica at 740-289-2371 extension 7038 or via email at [email protected] Seating is limited.