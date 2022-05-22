Fire up the grill for fish

Grilling season presents ample opportunities to explore new culinary horizons.

Just about anything that can be cooked indoors also can be prepared outdoors over an open flame. And many foodies insist that grilling produces unique flavors that simply cannot be replicated when cooking via other means.

Individuals looking to stray from grilling season staples like hot dogs and hamburgers can try this recipe for Mojito Fish Steaks courtesy of Andrew Schloss’ Cooking Slow: Recipes for Slowing Down and Cooking More (Chronicle Books).

Mojito Fish Steaks Makes 4 servings:

4 firm-fleshed fish steaks, such as salmon, swordfish, kingfish, or sable, each 6 to 8 ounces,about 3/4-inch thick

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for brushing

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the Mojito Mop:

3 tablespoons light rum

Juice and finely grated zest of 1 large lime

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 teaspoon hot-pepper sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

4 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves

Light a grill for indirect low heat, about 200 F. If using a charcoal grill, build a small charcoal fire at one end of the grill. If using a gas grill, set a burner at one end of the grill to medium-low.

Put the grill grate on the grill and clean the grill grate with a wire brush.

Coat the fish steaks with 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Set aside for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the mop: In a small bowl, stir together the rum, lime juice, canola oil, hot-pepper sauce, sugar, and 3 tablespoons of the mint leaves.

Brush the grill grate with olive oil. Put the fish on the grill away from the heat, spoon 1 tablespoon of the mop over each fish steak, cover the grill, and cook until the fish steaks flake to gentle pressure, about 1 hour, basting with mop about every 5 minutes.

Serve each fish steak scattered with the remaining chopped mint and the lime zest.