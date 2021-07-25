Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

When Stars Rain Down by Angela Jackson-Brown – The summer of 1936 in Parsons, Georgia, is a hot one, and young Opal Pruitt can feel something coming. She hopes it won’t interrupt her 18th birthday or the upcoming Founder’s Day celebration. Other girls her age enjoy the summer being carefree while Opal works as a housekeeper for Miss Peggy with her Grandma Birdie. Then one day, the Ku Klux Klan moves in on Opal’s neighborhood and shakes it its very core. On top of it all, Opal finds herself torn between romantic interests of the son of her pastor and the white grandson of Miss Peggy. Readers may also enjoy The Twelve-Mile Straight by Eleanor Henderson or Libertie by Kaitlyn Greenidge.

The Granite Coast Murders by Jean-Luc Bannale – Inspector Dupin is enjoying a two-week beach vacation in sunny France when hearing rumors about a stolen statue of a saint and a tourist who vanished without a trace. Shortly after, the Britany beach resort is shocked by the discovery of a corpse. Readers may also enjoy The Cruelest Month by Louis Penny or The Long Call by Anne Cleeve.

Ralph Compton’s Seven Roads to Revenge by Carton Stowers – When his farm is burned to the ground and his wife and sons are murdered, Carl Novak, while keeping his young daughter safe, embarks on a dangerous mission of revenge, determined to bring the men responsible to bloody justice. Readers may also enjoy Where the Bullets Fly by Terrence McCauley or The Guns of Sapinero by Frank Leslie.

Lance’s Way to the Sweetness of Life: Local author Dr. Lance L. Richardson has published a non-fiction book titled Lance’s Way to the Sweetness of Life. Lessons of Life, Respect, Encouragement & Inspiration. This inspirational story reflects the author’s thoughts on his life experiences and philosophies. Some of Richardson’s experiences include past employment as a youth specialist, law enforcement officer, restaurant manager, and an outstanding athlete and coach of youth football.