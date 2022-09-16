Vern Riffe Center for the Arts to host HarpOhio on Oct. 16

The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at Shawnee State University will present HarpOhio, a harp ensemble for pre-college and college-age students, on Sunday, Oct. 16. The group’s performance will begin at 3:00 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA. This concert is part of the VRCFA’s 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series.

HarpOhio was created to provide training for young harpists, not only as soloists, but as performers in mixed ensembles such as orchestras, symphonic bands, and accompaniment for choirs. The ensemble’s director and founder, Jeanne Norton, is the principal harpist and soloist with Columbus’ ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, associate harpist for the Columbus Symphony, and harp instructor at Ohio State University. The group’s repertoire spans music from the Baroque to the Modern Era, and features solo, duo, and ensemble work. Teyha Hazelbaker, a Scioto County resident and student at Portsmouth West High School, will be performing with the group, and has been a member of HarpOhio for the past four years.

Tickets for HarpOhio are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Ticket prices for the show are $20 for standard, $17 for seniors, and $10 for those 18 years of age and under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.

