There are some people who believe that the Christian life should be an easy life. And yet, you and I know this isn’t true Jesus told us to expect life to be challenging. But one of the extraordinary aspects of our faith is learning that God’s grace and presence are always with us. We see this in Exodus 13:21 with Israel. And the LORD went before them by day in a pillar of cloud to lead them along the way, and by night in a pillar of fire to give them light, that they might travel by day and by night.

Can you imagine how comforting it must have been for them to look into the sky, by day or night, and see God’s glorious presence leading them? It is not any different with us as we go through life Remember our Lord said, “I will never leave you or forsake you!”

Step by step, you will discover the presence of almighty God leading you into all he has promised you.

Spinnati https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_Spinnati-photo-2.jpg Spinnati