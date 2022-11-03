“And this is eternal life, that they know you the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom you have sent.” John 17:3

It’s an amazing thing to realize that we can know God. But do you know why it’s possible to know him? There’s only one reason, and it’s because God wanted you and me to know him!

Now, some people have this concept of God that is more like the wizard in The Wizard of Oz. When Dorothy and the crew finally arrived in Oz, they faced a fearsome sight. There was thunder and lighting, but TOTO pulled back the curtain to reveal an ordinary man using tricks to seem powerful. The wizard didn’t want to be known for who he really was.

But our God is not some powerless wizard. No! In his marvelous grace and love, God desires for you to truly know him and he wants to give you eternal life. That’s exactly why he sent Jesus to earth, so that you may “know the truth and the truth will set you free. And that freedom will make your life worth living.

Spinnati https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_Spinnati-photo.jpg Spinnati