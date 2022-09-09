Bible verse of the day

Teach the older men to be temperate, worthy of respect, self-controlled, and sound in faith, in love, and in endurance.

—Titus 2:2

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

Worthy of respect! What a goal for our lives whether we are men or women! Don’t you want your life to reflect the character of God because our faith expresses itself in a life of self-control and godliness? This work of the Spirit in our lives happens only as we dedicate ourselves to being what he is at work trying to accomplish in us.

My Prayer…

Father, please strengthen me through your Spirit so that I may gain better control of my passions, my speech, my example, and my habits. Help me put to death the things that would rob me of my spiritual passion and my influence for good to those who do not know Jesus. Make my faith stronger as I try to lovingly treat others and persevere in faith through difficult times. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

