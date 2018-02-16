County road work schedule

Clearing of right of way (weather permitting)

Mt. Carmel Road (CR212) in Madison Township will be closed Tuesday, February 20th from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between White Gravel – McDaniel Road and Salem Road. County Engineer’s crew will be clearing the right of way. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Salem Road (CR20) in Madison Township will be closed Wednesday, February 21st through Friday, February 23rd from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between State Route 139 (east end) to State Route 139 (west end). County Engineer’s crew will be clearing the right of way. Local traffic only will be maintained

Mowing

Bennett School House Road in Bloom and Harrison Townships.

Laurel Lick Road in Bloom Township.

Salem Road in Madison Township.

Veterans Memorial Highway impacts

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township continues to have lane restrictions through Saturday, March 31st. A single lane flagging operation is being utilized. The location of the restriction is between State Route 140 and Egbert Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be installing overhang brackets, deck ends, parapet walls and lighting.