Portsmouth Elementary students learn to be heart healthy

PORTSMOUTH – Students at Portsmouth Elementary School were paid a special visit by a pack of friendly dragons on Thursday, Jan. 19, to learn about the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge.

“This is basically getting kids doing physical activity, and at the same time raising money and having different challenges throughout the week. We’ll be playing in gym class and talking about raising money and how staying active keeps your heart healthy,” said Portsmouth Elementary Gym Teacher Kristen Bradshaw.

Grades 4-6 are participating by playing jump rope and kickball, and grades K-3 are playing relays and other age-appropriate activities.

According to the American Heart Association, children ages 3-5 should be physically active all throughout the day, and kids ages 6-17 should get at least 60 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity each day. The dragons appeared in animated videos, available on the American Heart Association’s YouTube channel, played for the kids in the gym to teach them about heart health and staying active. They were introduced by a superhero who led the school kids in activities, such as jump rope, and talked to students about heart health.

The school has set a goal of raising $3,000 for the American Heart Association, and people are asked to donate by snapping a photo of a QR code that takes them to an online portal where they can make a donation. For more information about the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge at Portsmouth Elementary, visit online at https://www2.heart.org/site/TR?pg=company&fr_id=7558&company_id=404777.

PES is collecting donations for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_F3D8468C-2B10-4FE0-AD25-9C7120898F3A_ne2023123132515172.jpeg PES is collecting donations for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge.