Shawnee Game Conference offering early bird pricing

Featuring all aspects of gaming, the Shawnee State University Shawnee Game Conference (SGC) will be held on-campus Mar. 10-11. Bringing together industry speakers, professional exhibitors, and showcasing the extraordinary talent of current students and alumni from the university’s gaming program, the conference has been held on campus for over twenty years and is the longest running academic game conference in the Midwest. This year’s event date will coincide with the grand re-opening of the Kricker Innovation Hub.

This year’s conference offers attendees an Early Bird Pricing of $35.00 for access to both days of the conference. Available through Feb. 10, the admission ticket allows participants to attend a wide range of workshops and sessions featuring industry experts and faculty, engage with showcased games and projects on the exhibition floor, attend the gaming career fair, and see SSU’s Esports student-athletes in action.

The SSU Kricker Innovation Hub serves as an anchor for Portsmouth’s emerging Arts & Innovation District. SSU was recently awarded nearly $1.5 million from the Economic Development Administration’s Build to Scale grant program to build an innovation ecosystem and tech entrepreneurship infrastructure. Through SGC, the Kricker Innovation Hub staff is excited to showcase their newly renovated building, while sharing how gaming professionals and entrepreneurs can find more opportunities to immerse themselves in new and innovative areas in the gaming industry.

To learn more about the upcoming Shawnee Game Conference or to purchase an Early Bird Ticket, participants can visit www.shawneegamecon.com.

