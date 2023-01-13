Candyland looks at regular programming one year in

Candyland Children’s Museum (CCM) is the area’s premier stop for hands-on learning for children, with an emphasis on science and the arts. Each month, the award-winning non-profit organizes a detailed lesson plan of events that stimulate the brain and encourages learning through play.

“Candyland Children’s Museum continues to be such an important part of this community, because it allows children to have a space where they can make lasting memories and grow in their love of learning, alongside their families,” Candyland Children’s Museum Executive Director Megan Baum said. “Whether it is through a one-time visit, participation in an after-hours class, a field trip, or one of our monthly family events, the museum offers children the opportunity to create, collaborate, explore, and discover! In a world that is so technologically driven, Candyland is a refuge where kids learn the way that they do best—through play! And, as they do, these children remind us adults of the joy that comes from unplugging and being present to the moment and the people around us.”

After months of busy schedules and seasonal events, the organization is taking a month off from its specialty STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) events, but they want to remind the community of their regularly scheduled events that they offer weekly for the price of admission.

“We’ve been highlighting our after-hours STEAM classes for the last few months, but these are our weekly programs that occur during open hours and are available to anyone with their admission ticket for the day,” Baum explained. “Every day, each week, we have something new happening at the museum! Our weekly programming is designed for toddlers and early elementary ages.”

Mornings with Mama is a weekly event that takes place on Wednesdays, between 10 and 11 a.m.

“The Candyland Museum was formed by a group of moms and those moms always seek to provide a space for caregivers to connect and support each other. This is where the idea for Mornings with Mama came from,” Baum explained. “Staff members help kids with an art project while moms, dads, and caregivers are invited to sit back, sip on a cup of coffee, and take a minute to recollect and reset. Raising kids isn’t for the faint of heart, and we want to honor those who do so much for their families.”

Tinker Tray Thursday is all day on Thursdays in the STEAM classroom. Children are invited to participate in a fun activity to practice fine motor skills, skills that are critical in future tasks that the children will use at school, work, and in everyday life.

Fit Kid Friday is held Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Children can come do an activity in the Let’s Move space of the museum to help develop and practice gross motor skills.

STEAM Saturdays are held Saturdays between 10 a.m. and noon.

Let’s Create is home to a STEAM activity that will challenge kids and families in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, or mathematics.

Tuesdays and Tuesdays don’t offer special programming, because the museum is closed to the public for school visits. The museum said they only have three more available dates for spring of 2023.

Kids learning at a STEAM classroom event at Candyland. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_Candyland3.jpg Kids learning at a STEAM classroom event at Candyland.

By Joseph Pratt [email protected]

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved