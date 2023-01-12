Shawnee State University Alumni Association seeks nominations

PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University’s Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the 2023 presentation of Alumni Awards. Every year, the association recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of SSU alumni who are making strives within their careers and throughout their communities.

The presentation of the Alumni Awards celebrates achievements in professional development, individual endeavors, service to SSU, contributions to community, and the impact of university education on an alumnus’ professional career. Six awards are presented each year: Alumnus of Tomorrow, Distinguished Alumnus, Medal of Merit, Alumni Community Service, Outstanding Recent Graduate, and Alumni Continued Service.

Nominees must be recognized alumni of SSU, with graduates having received an associate, baccalaureate, or graduate level degree from the institution. Award criteria and nomination forms can be found online at www.shawneestatealumni.com/awards. The nomination period is open until Wednesday, Mar. 1. Final award selections will be determined by the Alumni Association Council.

For more information about nomination process for Alumni Awards at Shawnee State University, contact the Alumni Association by emailing [email protected] or by calling (740) 351-3081.

To learn more about the Alumni Association at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawneestatealumni.com https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_919E0D04-9B46-4F47-90F0-626DD7DC946D_ne2023112102422439.jpeg To learn more about the Alumni Association at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawneestatealumni.com