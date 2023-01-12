MLK event coming to SSU

The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA), at Shawnee State University, will host “I Have A Dream” on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA.

The phenomenal impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is chronicled in this compelling dramatization of the life and times of one of the most influential and charismatic leaders of the American Century. Inspired by the arrest of Rosa Parks, Dr. King puts his philosophy of nonviolent protest to work. He gains recognition and becomes the dominant force in the Civil Rights Movement during its decade of greatest achievement.

This powerful drama will be preceded by a musical prelude presented by soprano, Carline Waugh, accompanied by Dr. Stanley Workman Jr., pianist, and featuring the works of African-American women composers.

“It’s always great to collaborate with Carline, who has appeared on concerts in the area since 2019. She has a magnificent voice, which she uses with great artistry,” Dr. Stanley Workman said. “Performing these songs is truly unique opportunity to present music by great women composers from the African-American community, who have been unjustly neglected because of their race and gender. Nearly all of the songs she will perform have never been heard in our area.”

According to Workman, Carline will be performing works of Florence Price and Margaret Bonds, both neglected female African-American composers who have been overlooked.

“I think this concert is of great importance as we celebrate, through drama, the inspiring message of one of the most impactful figures of the 20th century, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr,” Workman said. “The pairing this drama with the music of these notable composers helps us to appreciate and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the African-American community.”

Tickets for “I Have A Dream” are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Ticket prices for the show are $25 for standard, $22 for seniors, and $10 for those 18 years of age and under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.

Submitted photo of the program https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_MLKSSU.jpg Submitted photo of the program

By Joseph Pratt [email protected]

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved