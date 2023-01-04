Libraries have January booked with events

The Scioto County Public Library, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and home-bound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

They’ve had a very busy series of months recently, with seasonal holidays dominating the calendar of events. They’re now moving on into a new year with continued programming and January looks to be very wintry themed.

Wheelersburg will have an event called “Winter Scene on Canvas” on January 10, between 5 and 6:30 p.m. The class is for adults and is $5.

Paint a winter scene of your choice on canvas that can serve as a new, seasonal accent to your home. Registration is required and all supplies will be provided. For more information, or to register, call 740.574.6116.

South Webster will be have an event called “Winter Painting,” on January 19, between 4 and 5 p.m. The class is free and for ages 8 to 12.

With snow falling and winter calling, South Webster Public Library invites the community to paint a winter masterpiece. For more information, call the South Webster Branch Library at 740.778.2122

New Boston will have an event called “Pinecone Fire Starter,” on January 23, between 6 and 7 p.m. The class is only $3 and is for adults.

The library invites the community to visit its historic first branch of the County Library system this winter to learn how to make decorative fire starters using homemade waxed pinecones. Guests can also customize the color of their flame depending on the type of salt used. The pinecones can be used as home décor or as a fire starter for when you gather around your fireplace. For more information, or to register, call 740.456.4412.

Portsmouth will have an event called “Breakfast Club” on January 28, between 10 a.m. and noon for children 12 and under. The event is free.

“We are reviving the Saturday morning cartoon! Join us at our Portsmouth Library for a light breakfast while you kick back and watch funny cartoons with your pals!” Williams explained in a release. “For more information, call 740.352.6642

Lucasville will have an event called “Snow Dough” on January 30, between 4 and 5 p.m. for ages 8 to 12. The event is free. For more information, call 740-259-6119.

The library also wanted to reinforce its extensive programming made available to teenagers.

“Our Portsmouth Library has a program every day after school from 2:30-4pm. Programs include computer games, virtual reality, crafts, Dungeons & Dragons, Manga & Anime Club and more,” Williams said. “All of our other library locations offer at least one teen program a month. All teen programs are free and for ages 12-18.”

It takes a lot of people to make the library an inviting and welcoming place, which is the goal of the network’s many events. One of those people is Trevor Jacks.

“We offer teen programming to give teens the chance to make friends and socialize in a safe and welcoming place,” Jacks explained. “It also provides them with activities they wouldn’t get to experience otherwise.”

Some other events they have planned through the County Library system include “Adult Painting Rustic Wood Signs,” “Tweens Winter Star Wreath,” “Teen Winter Cabin Painting,” “DIY Bath Bomb,” and dozens more.

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programs at their website. View all upcoming library events online at www.yourppl.org/events/2023-01.

