volunteer service makes a difference

Angela Cooper was installed as 2022-2023 Interclub and Fellowship Chairperson for the Ohio Kiwanis District on October 1, 2022, at the Embassy Suites in Akron Ohio during the 2022-2023 Installation Ceremony. In this appointed State Chairperson position, she designed and rolled out the new Interclub challenge, The Interclub Society, for the Kiwanis clubs across the State of Ohio. This challenge is for arranging visits with other clubs to find new ideas and help with club project activities. She believes like Rick Warren, “You were put on this earth to make a contribution. You weren’t created just to consume resources – to eat, breath, and take up space. God designed you to make a difference with your life.”

Angela was also installed as Co-Lt. Governor with fellow Kiwanian Leanne Allen for the 9th Division of the Kiwanis Ohio District for the year 2022-2023. Both ladies are from the Kiwanis Club of Lucasville. They will lead 8 Kiwanis Club organizations in the Southern Ohio area including clubs in Portsmouth, New Boston, Lucasville, Ironton, Chillicothe, Gallipolis, Logan, and Jackson.

Kiwanis International is a Global Organization founded in 1915 in Detroit Michigan. It is found in more than in 80 nations and geographic areas. Membership in Kiwanis and its family of clubs is more than 600,000 members. Each year Kiwanis clubs raise more than $100 million and report more than 18.5 million volunteer hours of service. The motto of Kiwanis is, serving the children of the world one child and one community at a time

Angela is the immediate past President of the Kiwanis Club of Lucasville where she has been a member for 25 years. Co-Lt Governor Leanne Allen is an original Charter Member of the Kiwanis Club of Lucasville. Both lead the Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Lucasville, and both have served on the Spaghetti Fundraiser team for many years. This last year as President Angela focused on completing 30 service projects, since the Kiwanis Club of Lucasville celebrated 30 years of service to the community. Angela has held club positions as Secretary, Young Children Priority One Chairperson, Vice President, and President (4 terms), and Lt. Governor Ohio District (2 terms).

Angela is employed by the State of Ohio as an Employer Service Specialist helping business owners with their Workers Compensation needs. She also on the Safety Team in the Portsmouth Service Office of Bureau of Workers Compensation and serves as BWC Portsmouth’s Co-Chairperson as Wellness Coordinator for Take Charge Live Well Program, being honored twice as the State of Ohio Coordinator of the Year.

Angela serves on the Leadership team of Cornerstone Church in Portsmouth Ohio, and volunteers with the Friends of Portsmouth group for community service, where the goal is to better the Portsmouth area. She is a member of the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce and is a proud graduate of Leadership Portsmouth. She currently volunteers as Treasurer for the AFSCME Union Chapter 7310 and served the last three years as Secretary of Chapter 7310. She is married to Randy Cooper and has daughters Morgan Castle and Samantha Yelley-Marazzi and bonus daughters Autumn and Katie Cooper. She has four grandchildren Ario, Adler, Aubree, and Isaiah.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_cooper.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_cooper-2.jpg

According to Pablo Picasso, “The meaning of life is to find your gift, the purpose of life it to give it away.” Kiwanis is a great organization that can give you that opportunity. If anyone is interested in joining Kiwanis and becoming a part of a wonderful organization, you can contact Angela at [email protected] or go to www.k20.site.kiwanis.org for more information to find a club near you.

According to Pablo Picasso, “The meaning of life is to find your gift, the purpose of life it to give it away.” Kiwanis is a great organization that can give you that opportunity. If anyone is interested in joining Kiwanis and becoming a part of a wonderful organization, you can contact Angela at [email protected] or go to www.k20.site.kiwanis.org for more information to find a club near you.