Chamber, ECDI hosting workshop

The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Economic and Community Development Institute (ECDI) to bring the community a Vision Board and Goal Setting Workshop.

“How many times have you set new year’s resolutions or goals and struggled to achieve them?” the Chamber and ECDI asked in a recent release. “More than half of new year’s resolutions fail because goals without plans are just dreams.”

To help the community meet their goals, the groups are bringing in life coach Macey Power on Tuesday, January 17, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is only $10 and the event will be held at the Scioto County Welcome Center, 342 Second Street, Portsmouth Ohio.

Each participant will receive a vision board journal, a goal setting diagram, habit tracker template, and worksheet with journal prompts.

The workshop is park of repower, which provides specialized small business support to Appalachian counties in Ohio.

“The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to be collaborating with ECDI Women’s Business Center of Central Appalachia to bring this workshop to our area,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Carver said. “I think a lot of people have struggled to get back on track in this pandemic recovery period. I think this workshop will help those who participate to get back on track, stay on track and set goals with a plan and vision to achieve them. This will be a great personal growth experience as well as a business game changer.”

The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce is a group funded by nearly 500 members and driven by progressive leadership. The organization offers programs and services that supports members, and, in turn, the community.

While the Chamber’s primary focus is supporting its members by providing a variety of services and benefits to them, its broader focus is encouraging community involvement and pride. The Chamber works in collaboration with many other organizations and local government to promote our community as an exceptional place to live, work and play.

According to the ECDI website, they are one of the top U.S. SBA intermediary microlenders with a mission to invest in people to create measurable and enduring social and economic change. ECDI provides responsible, affordable lending and comprehensive small business development services to help underbanked people and communities join the economic mainstream. ECDI’s target population includes low-moderate income individuals, minorities, women, immigrants, and refugees, and those otherwise precluded from funding from a traditional financial institution.

Seating is limited to 30 participants so that each participant can embrace the lessons of Life Coach Macey Power.

Register today by calling 740.353.7647 or by emailing [email protected]

By Joseph Pratt [email protected]

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved