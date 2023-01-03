60+ take the Plunge into 2023

On Sunday, a sizable group of over 60 people gathered at the Court Street Landing after a short parade from Post 23 to welcome a new year by taking the Annual Polar Plunge.

The Polar Plunge is an annual event organized by local Sam Simon, who started the journey 23 years ago with a few friends by his side. Each year, the crowd grew larger and larger, until it became a big to-do in the community, with people gathering each new year to jump into the frigid waters of the Ohio River.

“We had some new faces this year,” Simon said. “They thought it was cold, but exciting, which is pretty much the norm. It is always a good time.”

Part of the mission is to raise awareness and funding for various causes. Simon encourages other groups to take ownership in the event to raise funding for missions they care about, but he also encourages the general participant to consider a donation to specific causes.

At the start, Simon said they raised money for several organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Cancer research and organ donation, which is close to Simon, due to a family member who had several organ donations.

“The plunge is free, but I always tell people if they can’t jump in the river, donate your liver,” Simon said. “It’s as easy as checking a box.”

This year, Simon worked to bring awareness to organ donation, while raising cash donations for the Sons of the American Legion. He said that donations can still be made in honor of the plungers.

He also gave special thanks to Greg Dillow and the Portsmouth Motorcycle Club for helping with the event and accepting donations.

When asked about next year, Simon said, “It looks like we’re on! So long as there is a cause to support, I’ll be here to jump in.”

Simon also said that he would like to take a more passive role in the future, with other organizations and people taking it on, making it their own and growing it into a larger function.

“I want people to create their own thing and jump in together,” Simon said. “The more the merrier.”

Plungers preparing for the 2023 Polar Plunge https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_polar23.jpg Plungers preparing for the 2023 Polar Plunge

By Joseph Pratt [email protected]

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved