Stars over South Webster

Starry Night has been chosen as the theme for 2022-2023 South Webster Homecoming. This event will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023, between the Junior Varsity and Varsity South Webster Jeeps Vs. Eastern Eagles games.

The ceremony will feature Aubrey Skiver, daughter of Jeremy and Tabitha Skiver as Homecoming Queen. Miss Skiver has selected Jaren Lower, son of Jenny Lower and Justin Lower and Will Collins, son of Doug and Tracy Collins as her escorts.

Senior Attendant, Kerith Wright, daughter of Randy and Cathy Wright, has chosen Conner Bender, son of Cody and Danielle Bender, as her escort.

This year’s Junior Attendant, Grace Baker, daughter of Jason and Angie Baker, will be escorted by Tyler Sommer, son of Shawn and Jennifer Sommer.

The Sophomore Attendant is Avery Skiver, daughter of Jeremy and Tabitha Skiver, will be escorted by Aiden McGraw, son of Lucas and Tina McGraw.

This year’s Freshman Attendant is Emma Stone, daughter of Chris and Nikki Crall. She will be escorted by Hunter Bernard, son of Josh and Alisha Bernard.

Serving as Flower Girl will be Kennedy Bender, daughter of Cody and Danielle Bender. Serving as Crown Bearer will be Remington Ramsey, son of Terry and Chelsee Ramsey.

Mrs. Kate Claxon will serve as Homecoming Coordinator.

A Homecoming Dance for South Webster students and approved guests will take place after the varsity game.

Freshman Attendant, Emma Stone https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_61388D53-FD63-48A6-B505-9490EC86ED0F_ne20221228113151863.jpeg Freshman Attendant, Emma Stone Queen, Aubrey Skiver https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_2E80043E-2A34-4C0F-B77B-FB2349C5B5AB_ne2022122811315657.jpeg Queen, Aubrey Skiver Junior Attendant, Grace Baker https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_7731E495-F176-4D10-B43A-61DA7556EAD2_ne2022122811322789.jpeg Junior Attendant, Grace Baker Flower Girl, Kennedy Bender https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_5638EFFD-6D21-403E-9169-02C5157ADAE4_ne2022122811325119.jpeg Flower Girl, Kennedy Bender Crown Bearer, Remington Ramsey https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_BAEFA99F-7A0E-4120-8BFF-CD74D8CA5E7B_ne2022122811326973.jpeg Crown Bearer, Remington Ramsey Sophomore Attendant, Avery Skiver https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_3FC5A658-932D-4990-9E6F-74C829B86777_ne2022122811328605.jpeg Sophomore Attendant, Avery Skiver Senior Attendant, Kerith Wright https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_B1390700-C28E-46DA-8BCB-9CFE4D191FD2_ne20221228113210217.jpeg Senior Attendant, Kerith Wright