Stars over South Webster

Starry Night has been chosen as the theme for 2022-2023 South Webster Homecoming. This event will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023, between the Junior Varsity and Varsity South Webster Jeeps Vs. Eastern Eagles games.
The ceremony will feature Aubrey Skiver, daughter of Jeremy and Tabitha Skiver as Homecoming Queen. Miss Skiver has selected Jaren Lower, son of Jenny Lower and Justin Lower and Will Collins, son of Doug and Tracy Collins as her escorts.
Senior Attendant, Kerith Wright, daughter of Randy and Cathy Wright, has chosen Conner Bender, son of Cody and Danielle Bender, as her escort.
This year’s Junior Attendant, Grace Baker, daughter of Jason and Angie Baker, will be escorted by Tyler Sommer, son of Shawn and Jennifer Sommer.
The Sophomore Attendant is Avery Skiver, daughter of Jeremy and Tabitha Skiver, will be escorted by Aiden McGraw, son of Lucas and Tina McGraw.
This year’s Freshman Attendant is Emma Stone, daughter of Chris and Nikki Crall. She will be escorted by Hunter Bernard, son of Josh and Alisha Bernard.
Serving as Flower Girl will be Kennedy Bender, daughter of Cody and Danielle Bender. Serving as Crown Bearer will be Remington Ramsey, son of Terry and Chelsee Ramsey.
Mrs. Kate Claxon will serve as Homecoming Coordinator.
A Homecoming Dance for South Webster students and approved guests will take place after the varsity game.