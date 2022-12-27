SSU international students enjoy Winterfest

Shawnee State University’s Center for International Programs & Study Abroad (CIPSA) hosted an ice-skating night at Portsmouth Winterfest for international students to attend. Afterwards the group enjoyed a dinner together at the Portsmouth Brewery.

“Our international students truly enjoyed Winterfest and getting to ice skate,” said Ryan Warner, Director of CIPSA. “For many, it was their first time skating. One student even said that the event reminded them of what you see in the American movies.”

This year, SSU welcomed over sixty international students to campus from nearly thirty countries. The students are represented on various sports teams, in academic programs, and as part of student organizations on campus.

“It was an excellent opportunity to connect our international students with the local Portsmouth community during the holidays,” said Warner, on attending Winterfest together. “This is our second year taking our international students to Winterfest and we hope to continue the tradition each year.”

International students at SSU can access resources through CIPSA to easily stay connected with other international students as well as gain information on how to receive assistance and support throughout their time on campus.

To learn more about international student programs and opportunities at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/cipsa.

Shawnee State University international students enjoyed ice skating and visiting Portsmouth’s Winterfest with the university’s Center for International Programs & Study Abroad. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Winterfest-2.jpg Shawnee State University international students enjoyed ice skating and visiting Portsmouth’s Winterfest with the university’s Center for International Programs & Study Abroad.