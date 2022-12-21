MCDERMOTT-Henry Floyd Wright, 86 years old, of McDermott, passed away peacefully on December 12th, 2022, while in Hospice care. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on July, 16, 1936 to his mother, Nancy Palmer and his father, Henry Wright.

Henry grew up on Duck Run Road with his grandparents Jake and Dolly Stephenson and later graduated from McDermott High School in 1954. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and NS Railroad engineer for 37 years.

At home he enjoyed working in his garage restoring and repairing his cars, trucks, and tractors. He also took pride in cutting his own firewood, riding his four-wheeler, and sitting on the porch with his dog

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons: Steve and Joe Wright.

Henry is survived by children: Paula (Bill) Parrish of Houston, Texas and Casey Wright of Otway, Ohio, one daughter in law, Christine Wright of Houston, Texas, and his former wife Sally Wright of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by two loving and caring sisters: Rita Haider of Columbus, OH and Rose Mary Pelfrey of West Portsmouth, OH, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends, including cousins, Gene and Bud Emnett of Lucasville, whom he considered his best friends throughout his life.

Special thanks to the owners and wonderful staff of Country Living assisted living facility of West Portsmouth for providing care and comfort in his final days.

No services will be held.

