Grant recipient announced

The Scioto Foundation has announced record-setting results for the 2022 Scioto Gives campaign to grow the endowment funds of 46 participating nonprofits in the local community. A grand total of $227,218.60 was raised by the one-day matching gift program in its ninth year.

The final total included $172,218.60 donated to the nonprofits by generous area residents, businesses, corporations and out-of-town supporters, matched by $55,000 from the Scioto Foundation.

“Once again, our generous community has come through in a big way for local nonprofits,” said Patty Tennant, Scioto Foundation Program Officer – Donor Services. “We are so grateful for the continued support of Scioto Gives and all our nonprofits.”

The Scioto Foundation staff reported that this year’s contributions numbered 634, 90 more than the 2021 campaign, and the 2022 campaign brought in $43,956.24 more than 2021’s effort. The highest amount raised by a nonprofit was a whopping $57,525 with a match of $18,350.48 for a total of $75,875.48. by Portsmouth Murals, Inc., as announced by the Foundation at its November 15 reception for representatives of the participating groups.

Also included in the top five fundraising organizations were the Stephen A. Hunter Hope Fund, $13,390, with a match of $4,271.41 totaling $17,661.41; the Southern Ohio Medical Center Endowment Fund, $12,813.60, with a match of $4,087.54 totaling $17,661.41 ; Habitat for Humanity of Tri-State,$ 9,875, with a match of $3,150.13 totaling $13,025.13 and Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets Endowment, $8,765, and a match of $2,796.04 totaling $11,651.04.

Honorable Mentions went to the Paul E. Johnson Main Street Portsmouth Endowment, $7,175, with a match of $2,288.83 totaling $9,463.83; Scenic Scioto Trail, Inc., $6,500 with a match of $2,073.50 totaling $8,573.50; Animal Welfare League, $5,480, with a match of $1,748.12 for a total of $7,228.12; UCAN General Endowment, $5,335, with a match of 1,701.87 for a total of $7,036.87; and Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery, $5,025, with a match of $1,602.98 for a total of $6,627.98.

Six additional nonprofits joined the 40 organizations who participated in the 2021 campaign. They were Candyland Children’s Museum, Friends of the Portsmouth Skate Park, Friends of Spartan Stadium, Market Square Park, Southern Ohio Folklife and the West Portsmouth Youth Sports Complex.

During the November reception Tennant also announced the recipient of the 2022 Scioto 365 grant award, Growing Lucasville Opportunities, (GLO), which received $15,000 for its “Amphitheater Venue” project which is expected to unite Scioto County communities and schools in a safe outdoor area, providing many performing arts and educational opportunities.

According to GLO’s application, the grant award will assist GLO and the Lucasville community in building a new amphitheater and performance stage within the new Lucasville Community Park. The venue will be “all-inclusive,” complying with ADA requirements for performers and spectators.

The project has been endorsed by the Scioto County Commissioners who see it becoming a destination for many people in the surrounding communities. In addition, school superintendents

had endorsed it as a great place for school events. Northwest School Superintendent Todd Jenkins said, “It will provide field trip opportunities to students in surrounding school districts in southern Ohio.”

GLO Board Members believe this unique amphitheater in the beautiful wooded park site on Robert Lucas Road in Lucasville will unite the community, as it offers opportunities for school students, performing events, music lovers, businesses, public and church meetings in a safe outdoor area.

They anticipate putting the amphitheater project out to bid in January 23, with a planned construction timeline in summer/fall of 2023. The total estimated cost of the design and construction of the amphitheater is $326,079. Fundraising has been ongoing.

Four other community organizations submitted applications for the Scioto 365 award. They were Portsmouth Connex, Inc. for “Creating Walkable Communities”; Southern Ohio War Memorial Foundation, Inc. for “Utility Building for Southern Ohio War Memorial”; Trillium Project for “Appalachian Visual Poetry”; and Hilltop Initiative Neighborhood Association for “Project Playground 2.0.”

The Scioto 365 theme for 2022 was “Let’s Get Going to Unite Our Community” focusing on the need to award grants that are “positive” on community and build upon community assets, not perceived deficiencies.

Scioto 365 is the Scioto Foundation’s member-funded impact grant-making program which asks members to donate $365 a year, of which 50% goes into endowments for future awards, and 50% goes into grants to be awarded toward current community projects. The program is designed for members to connect with other donors to select grants that positively affect our community in an effort to help create and sustain vibrant, healthy and safe neighborhoods. Scioto 365 offers donors a voice they might not typically have: the power to leverage funds to make a collective impact upon our community. Scioto 365 2022 members voted to select the grant which would win this year’s award.

Further information about the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto Gives and Scioto 365 programs may be obtained by contacting Tennant at (740) 354-4612 or [email protected]

Pictured left to right: Connie Boldman Glo rep, Kenny Boldman Glo Board chair, Todd Crabtree GLO board member, Adam Riehl GLO board member, Natalie Buckle GLO rep and Brandon Buckle GLO board member https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_E2566C4F-C2B9-4576-9B49-2DF1151DB829_ne202212159217333.jpeg Pictured left to right: Connie Boldman Glo rep, Kenny Boldman Glo Board chair, Todd Crabtree GLO board member, Adam Riehl GLO board member, Natalie Buckle GLO rep and Brandon Buckle GLO board member