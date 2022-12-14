PORTSMOUTH – Individuals served by the Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, age 14 and older, along with their adult family members and caregivers, are invited to participate as honored guests of the Night to Shine in Waverly on Feb. 10, 2023.

The Night to Shine is a national prom event for honored guests with special needs that is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and “centered on God’s love.” The event began in 2015 and has grown to include 721 host churches throughout the country in 2020 with 215,000 volunteers celebrating 110,000 honored guests with special needs.

The 2023 event will include individuals from the Scioto, Pike, Jackson and Ross counties, and is hosted by Waverly Grace United Methodist Church, Waverly Calvary United Methodist Church, and New Covenant Church of Christ in Christian Union.

The event is free to participate, and honored guests are asked to register before the end of the year by contacting SCDD Outreach Coordinator Theresa Rowland at 1112 Gallia Street, in Portsmouth, or by email at [email protected]

“This was an idea from Monica Huffman at the Pike County DD, and she realized we are all small counties and in order to have the best event possible she reached out to all of the surrounding counties,” Rowland said.

For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Waverly Grace UMC in Waverly, Ohio, visit the Night to Shine Facebook page @PikeCoNTS. For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, visit online at

www.timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine.

Staff report

