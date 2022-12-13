Chamber names large business winner

PORTSMOUTH – Fluor-BWXT (FBP) was named 2022 Large Business of the Year by the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce during an awards ceremony held at Shawnee State University. Fluor-BWXT (FBP) has been an influential contributor to several small businesses and organizations throughout Scioto County while completing significant milestones in the cleanup of the Department of Energy’s former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant. “This group is calling 2022 ‘the best one yet’,” said incoming Chamber President David Kilroy. “And looking at all of the accomplishments and contributions they have done, I agree. Which is why they are being named Business of the Year.”

In 2022, FBP completed the most significant milestone in the cleanup of the Portsmouth site – the safe demolition of the X-326 building, one of three massive uranium enrichment process buildings and the first to be torn down. Structural demolition was completed on June 10, 2022, with zero safety incidents; zero exceedances of air or water quality emission standards; 18 months ahead of schedule, and $20 million under budget.

“Over 40% of our workforce resides in Scioto County and it is because of our entire workforce, focused on safety and their involvement with the community that we are receiving this award,” said FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett. “We are honored to be a part of this great community.”

In addition to the work being done on-site, many employees are involved in civic groups and charitable organizations throughout Scioto County. And, through FBP’s Community Commitment Plan, the organization has had a positive impact through education, economic development, regional purchasing, and charitable contributions. The employees of FBP have donated more than $2.9 million to local charities across the region and the organization has contributed approximately $4.9 million to support economic development since 2011. FBP has also spent more than $576 million with local businesses for goods and services since 2011 to support businesses to keep local dollars local.

For more information about Fluor-BWXT, visit us on the web at www.fbportsmouth.com and follow us on social media.

Fluor-BWXT employees, from left, Shawn Jordan, manager of Communications; Todd Cronn, manager of Human Resources; Beth Minton-Hughes, director of Nuclear Safety and Training; President and CEO Greg Wilkett; Chief Operating Officer James Miller; Mike Furner, director of demolition and BOP projects; Chief Financial Officer Heather Cate; Brian Clayman, director of Waste Management and Jack Williams, director of Communications, display the award presented by the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_Groupaward-1-.jpg Fluor-BWXT employees, from left, Shawn Jordan, manager of Communications; Todd Cronn, manager of Human Resources; Beth Minton-Hughes, director of Nuclear Safety and Training; President and CEO Greg Wilkett; Chief Operating Officer James Miller; Mike Furner, director of demolition and BOP projects; Chief Financial Officer Heather Cate; Brian Clayman, director of Waste Management and Jack Williams, director of Communications, display the award presented by the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce.

