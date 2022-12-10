Dispatcher Carrie Breech selected as Portsmouth Dispatch Center Dispatcher of the Year

PORTSMOUTH – Dispatcher Carrie Breech was selected as the Portsmouth Dispatch Center Dispatcher of the Year for 2022, serving Scioto, Pike, and Lawrence counties.

Dispatcher Breech’s outstanding service and dedication for the past year was proven when she was selected by her peers and awarded the Dispatcher of the Year Award for the Portsmouth Dispatch Center. Carrie was recognized because of her dedication to the position, her technical job knowledge, her outstanding work attitude, and her care and attention when dispatching troopers to the public’s emergency situations.

Dispatcher Breech was born and raised in Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. Carrie went to Portsmouth West High School, graduating in 2006. Carrie went on to Shawnee State University where she majored in Biology and graduated 2013 with a Bachelors in Biology and Minor in Chemistry.

In March 2014, she was hired by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a Dispatcher at the Columbus Communications Center. She later transferred to Jackson dispatch center in September of 2016. She then transferred back home to Scioto County in November of 2018 to the Portsmouth Dispatch Center.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_breech.jpg