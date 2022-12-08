PLT makes ‘Velveteen’ real

The Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT) is reminding people what it means to be real this holiday season with their production of “Velveteen.”

Written by PLT’s Immediate Past President Joseph Pratt and directed by PLT’s costumer, Kerri Davis, the show is a retelling of an original story that most people grew up on.

This production will retell the original classic of the Velveteen Rabbit in a sequel that revisits the original boy now an elderly man in assisted living. The theme of the original is delved into, through the lens of today. A family is highlighted that has rifts, but, through adventures with the Velveteen Rabbit, old wounds are healed, and lessons are learned.

“The original story was a special part of my childhood. My mom shared it with me as a young child when I was recovering from surgery, which connected me immediately to the child character in the story. As an adult, I see even more the beauty of the themes of love, acceptance, and sacrifice that lead to unadulterated pure essence of living,” Director Kerri Davis said. “The way that Joseph has continued the purity of the story is heartwarming to me in dual facets. This new production continues the theme of the original story, as well as displaying his true friendship and dedication to me on a personal level. I am so grateful for the talent that has agreed to make this dream a ‘REALity,’ and can’t wait to make magic with them!”

The cast consists of Scottie Powell, Tate Campbell, Jim Maggard, Chelsea Watkins, Brianna Shaddox, Damon Parker, Elianna Fernando, Erin Syroney, and Madalynn Riffe. Nate Marcum will substitute Powell during the Sunday performance.

“There are so many facets to a show that aren’t necessarily seen,” Davis said. “The group that I have working with me, both on and off stage, is a team and I am absolutely grateful for each one of them. Working in a small space like our little historic theatre brings challenges for any show, but, a show with the size of set this one demands, is a new level. The cast adjusts amazingly to working around painting and building and still getting in productive rehearsals.”

Davis says that the adaptation and retelling is a piece perfect for any Velveteen Rabbit fan.

“The story is simply fun and heartwarming like a warm Christmas cookie with sprinkles,” Davis explained. “It touches on the highlights of the original and Joseph’s hat tips to the Margary Williams classic are the perfect touch for fans like myself.”

Finally, Davis says the biggest piece in the puzzle that makes the magic happen is partner Jim Humprey, who has built a magical set that meets both her and Pratt’s artistic visions.

“Jim is amazing for being able to take so many big dreams and make them into realities. He can take a simple idea and advance it to an entirely new level that you wonder how it is even possible,” Davis said. “This set is as important as any character and Jim outshines even what we originally dreamed.”

Pratt agreed with Davis on Humprey’s talent and the cast.

“This is my first play. I’ve written one since, but this particular story has become something that means more to me than I ever expected it would. Don’t get me wrong, I loved the original story but getting to create my own world with the same theme made me fall in love. This was only amplified working with my friends to make it happen in real life. Jim has made the most astonishing set PLT will likely ever see. Kerri has threaded so much heart into this show. The cast is perfect in every sense. I get emotional watching from the wings, because everything is just so perfect and the story is truly brought to life because of so many amazing people that I am honored to know.”

In the play, Wayne, the original little boy, has become fatigued and disillusioned in the world. He suffers from health problems and lives in mostly solitude in a retirement home. His friend, Nurse Anne, is the only ray of sunshine he has grown to expect. His grandson, Dave, a manager at a toy fabricator, comes to visit with his great-grandson, George, and regular arguments are had about today’s world and family dynamics.

Throughout the play, adventures are had and stories are told. A family comes together and leaves whole again, thanks to the world of the Velveteen Rabbit and his best friends.

“Kerri had always wanted to direct this show, because it means so much to her and the story is so beautiful, but the scripts we ordered seemed to be missing a lot. You won’t find people dressed as toys or a life-size velveteen rabbit in this production,” Pratt said. “This show is mostly reality based with splashes of surrealism that has heart and imagination in mind every step of the way.”

Velveteen is for the entire family. It has something for kids and has a lot for adults. The showings are December 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 7:30 and December 11 at 2:30. Admission is $12 student/senior and $15 general. Tickets are limited and people are encouraged to get them online at www.pltlive.com, but tickets may also be purchased at the door, with what seats are left. PLT is at 1117 Lawson Street.

“My hope is that we are able to bring smiles and love to families through our portrayal of this sequel-style story,” Davis said. “We hope that the fun and imagination involved pairs well with the emotion and meaning behind the “love makes you real” theme, creating the perfect mesh of joy for the holiday production.”

This show is possible, thanks to attendees, the Ohio Arts Council, and Scioto Foundation.

The cast rehearsing on an unfinished set https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_VelveteenPic.jpg The cast rehearsing on an unfinished set

Local production opens this weekend

