Bible verse of the day

Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

—John 14:6

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

I don’t want to be any more exclusive than Jesus. But I do want to hear his voice. He calls me to find the way to the Father through him. I must also know that others must know him to find their way to the Father, too. How can we not be more passionate about those around us who do not really know Jesus as their Savior, Redeemer, Brother, and Lord? How can the first four books of our New Testament lie unread?

My Prayer…

Holy God and Righteous Father, give me a passion for Jesus and a heart that knows him in word, deed, and concern. In the name of Jesus, your mighty Word, I pray. Amen.

