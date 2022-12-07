LUCASVILLE – Luther Harry Coburn, Jr., 82 of Lucasville, a former Rubyville area resident, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at SOMC Hospice. He was born July 29, 1940 in Ashland, Kentucky, a son of the late Harry and Mildred Mae Canter Coburn. He was a retired school teacher from Wheelersburg Local Schools, owner and operator of Red Feather Kennels in Rubyville and attended Christ’s Brethren Church in Rubyville.

He is survived by a cousin, Kathy (Mike) Rawlins; special friends, Donny and Tracie Shaw; his dog, Odie, and several other cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister in infancy, Marie.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Jim Dummitt officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.